Delta Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore, down 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.25 crore in March 2022 down 1.48% from Rs. 133.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.07 crore in March 2022 down 41.53% from Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.95 crore in March 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 67.04 crore in March 2021.

Delta Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2021.

Delta Corp shares closed at 322.45 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.42% returns over the last 6 months and 112.70% over the last 12 months.