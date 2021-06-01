Deepak Fert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.36 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.36 crore in March 2021 down 3.41% from Rs. 460.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021 up 949.58% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.95 crore in March 2021 up 200.58% from Rs. 34.25 crore in March 2020.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2020.

Deepak Fert shares closed at 295.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.26% returns over the last 6 months and 199.60% over the last 12 months.