MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Fert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 444.36 crore, down 3.41% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.36 crore in March 2021 down 3.41% from Rs. 460.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021 up 949.58% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.95 crore in March 2021 up 200.58% from Rs. 34.25 crore in March 2020.

Deepak Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2020.

Close

Deepak Fert shares closed at 295.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.26% returns over the last 6 months and 199.60% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations444.36422.13460.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations444.36422.13460.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials174.90174.60196.39
Purchase of Traded Goods122.5458.15123.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.0338.1449.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.5835.4417.97
Depreciation17.5218.1917.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses58.8444.0249.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0153.595.21
Other Income13.4212.7411.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.4366.3316.83
Interest25.9520.6023.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.4845.73-6.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.4845.73-6.33
Tax9.9412.36-11.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.5433.374.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.5433.374.72
Equity Share Capital102.68102.6889.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.823.330.53
Diluted EPS4.653.330.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.823.330.53
Diluted EPS4.653.330.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Deepak Fert #Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Coprn #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.