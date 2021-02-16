Deccan Cements Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.10 crore, up 79.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.10 crore in December 2020 up 79.76% from Rs. 115.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2020 up 737.24% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.35 crore in December 2020 up 309.49% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2019.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 23.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2019.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 396.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.31% returns over the last 6 months and 47.60% over the last 12 months.