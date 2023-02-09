English
    DCW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCW are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 655.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 90.52 crore in December 2021.

    DCW
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.23697.78655.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations579.23697.78655.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.31352.66344.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.906.6117.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.58-5.2020.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8446.7640.84
    Depreciation22.6622.5122.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.24191.10143.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8583.3467.09
    Other Income3.814.861.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6688.2068.37
    Interest19.5261.9227.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.1426.2740.86
    Exceptional Items2.6329.51--
    P/L Before Tax65.7755.7840.86
    Tax17.556.1414.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.2249.6426.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.2249.6426.69
    Equity Share Capital59.0359.0352.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.681.02
    Diluted EPS1.631.680.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.681.02
    Diluted EPS1.631.680.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
