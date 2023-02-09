DCW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.23 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 655.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 90.52 crore in December 2021.

DCW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

DCW shares closed at 51.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.90% over the last 12 months.