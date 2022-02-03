DCW Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 655.12 crore, up 69.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.12 crore in December 2021 up 69.69% from Rs. 386.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.69 crore in December 2021 up 329.33% from Rs. 6.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.52 crore in December 2021 up 52.96% from Rs. 59.18 crore in December 2020.

DCW EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

DCW shares closed at 48.75 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.32% returns over the last 6 months and 138.97% over the last 12 months.