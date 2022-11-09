English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dalmia Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore, down 20.49% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore in September 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 728.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in September 2022 down 62.17% from Rs. 106.07 crore in September 2021.

    Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

    Close

    Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 328.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations578.86938.35728.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations578.86938.35728.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.91230.2624.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods--16.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks433.59476.98517.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.9342.1742.64
    Depreciation27.8527.5420.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.1470.5457.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.5673.9666.16
    Other Income32.847.3619.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2881.3285.24
    Interest7.6011.467.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.6869.8677.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.6869.8677.64
    Tax0.9820.5819.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7049.2857.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items8.01-0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7149.2757.92
    Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.456.097.16
    Diluted EPS1.456.097.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.456.097.16
    Diluted EPS1.456.097.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries #Dalmia Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm