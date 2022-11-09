Dalmia Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore, down 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.86 crore in September 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 728.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 79.78% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in September 2022 down 62.17% from Rs. 106.07 crore in September 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 328.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.95% over the last 12 months.