Dalmia Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 615.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 109.39 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2021.

