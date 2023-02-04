English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dalmia Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 615.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 109.39 crore in December 2021.

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations599.99578.86615.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations599.99578.86615.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials741.5531.91688.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-385.86433.59-283.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.2045.9353.50
    Depreciation32.1827.8524.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.6160.1469.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.31-20.5663.82
    Other Income22.7732.8421.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.0812.2885.27
    Interest9.347.606.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.744.6878.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.744.6878.85
    Tax28.580.9823.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.163.7055.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.258.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.9111.7155.79
    Equity Share Capital16.1916.1916.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.021.456.89
    Diluted EPS8.021.456.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.021.456.89
    Diluted EPS8.021.456.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited