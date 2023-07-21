English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cyient DLM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.15 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient DLM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.15 crore in June 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 170.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2023 down 15.23% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.90 crore in June 2023 up 4.19% from Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022.

    Cyient DLM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

    Cyient DLM shares closed at 508.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE)

    Cyient DLM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.15277.36
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations217.15277.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.47212.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.67-0.12
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost24.4326.67
    Depreciation4.834.83
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses9.946.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1627.08
    Other Income0.91-1.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0725.80
    Interest9.088.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9917.22
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax6.9917.22
    Tax1.634.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3612.59
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3612.59
    Equity Share Capital79.3152.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.992.38
    Diluted EPS0.992.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.992.38
    Diluted EPS0.992.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cyient DLM #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!