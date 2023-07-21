Cyient DLM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.15 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.15 crore in June 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 170.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2023 down 15.23% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.90 crore in June 2023 up 4.19% from Rs. 20.06 crore in June 2022.

Cyient DLM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2022.

Cyient DLM shares closed at 508.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE)