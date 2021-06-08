Cupid Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore in March 2021 down 4.07% from Rs. 41.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2021 down 37.95% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021 down 38.84% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2020.

Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2020.

Cupid shares closed at 228.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and 27.09% over the last 12 months.