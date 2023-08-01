English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cupid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cupid are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore in June 2023 up 9.28% from Rs. 30.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 53.44% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2023 down 48.3% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2022.

    Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.47 in June 2022.

    Cupid shares closed at 283.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 27.25% over the last 12 months.

    Cupid
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.6841.5030.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.6841.5030.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8715.8716.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.062.39-1.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.884.892.86
    Depreciation0.710.830.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.177.747.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.119.775.13
    Other Income1.521.990.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6311.765.81
    Interest0.400.570.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.2311.195.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.2311.195.73
    Tax0.072.851.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.168.344.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.168.344.63
    Equity Share Capital13.3413.3413.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.626.253.47
    Diluted EPS1.616.223.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.626.253.47
    Diluted EPS1.616.223.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cupid #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!