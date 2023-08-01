Cupid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore in June 2023 up 9.28% from Rs. 30.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 53.44% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2023 down 48.3% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2022.

Cupid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.47 in June 2022.

Cupid shares closed at 283.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 27.25% over the last 12 months.