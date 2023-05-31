English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Creative Eye Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 45.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 131.55% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 310% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Creative Eye shares closed at 4.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Eye
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.241.540.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.241.540.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.130.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.380.52
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.460.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.800.55-0.33
    Other Income0.370.190.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.430.74-0.12
    Interest0.200.200.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.630.54-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.630.54-0.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.630.54-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.630.54-0.27
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.27-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.310.27-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.27-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.310.27-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Creative Eye #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm