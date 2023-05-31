Creative Eye Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 45.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 131.55% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 310% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Creative Eye shares closed at 4.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.