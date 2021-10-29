Cosmo Films Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 759.37 crore, up 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 759.37 crore in September 2021 up 35.66% from Rs. 559.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.30 crore in September 2021 up 84.59% from Rs. 52.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.99 crore in September 2021 up 53.87% from Rs. 98.78 crore in September 2020.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 54.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 27.75 in September 2020.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,534.00 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 140.04% returns over the last 6 months and 224.62% over the last 12 months.