Cords Cable Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.19 crore, up 13.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 99.19 crore in September 2018 up 13.51% from Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2018 up 43.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in September 2018 up 18.63% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2017.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2017.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 64.60 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.67% returns over the last 6 months and -50.48% over the last 12 months.