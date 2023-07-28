English
    Cords Cable Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.26 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cords Cable Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.26 crore in June 2023 up 9.82% from Rs. 123.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 up 6.7% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in June 2023 up 10.81% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022.

    Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

    Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 95.74 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.46% returns over the last 6 months and 75.51% over the last 12 months.

    Cords Cable Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.26141.98123.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.26141.98123.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.24109.7497.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.573.671.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.717.205.73
    Depreciation1.911.861.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.8010.378.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.039.147.21
    Other Income0.620.410.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.659.557.62
    Interest6.186.905.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.472.652.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.472.652.41
    Tax0.620.530.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.852.121.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.852.121.74
    Equity Share Capital12.9312.9312.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.581.34
    Diluted EPS1.411.581.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.581.34
    Diluted EPS1.411.581.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

