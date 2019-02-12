Cords Cable Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore, up 27.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore in December 2018 up 27.96% from Rs. 87.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2018 up 52.85% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2018 up 16.52% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2017.

Cords Cable Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2017.

Cords Cable Ind shares closed at 55.80 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.50% over the last 12 months.