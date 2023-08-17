Cool Caps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 35.87 59.12 27.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 35.87 59.12 27.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.62 15.33 16.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.21 36.88 4.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.80 0.15 1.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.41 0.50 0.33 Depreciation 0.84 0.85 0.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.58 2.88 2.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.41 2.52 2.36 Other Income 0.26 0.47 0.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.67 2.99 2.52 Interest 1.26 1.63 0.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.41 1.36 1.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.41 1.36 1.98 Tax 0.69 0.78 0.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.72 0.57 1.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- 1.42 -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.72 2.00 1.50 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.72 2.00 1.50 Equity Share Capital 11.56 11.56 11.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.49 1.73 1.29 Diluted EPS 1.49 -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.49 1.73 1.29 Diluted EPS 1.49 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited