    Colgate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.63 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,350.63 crore in March 2023 up 3.79% from Rs. 1,301.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 316.22 crore in March 2023 down 2.27% from Rs. 323.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.25 crore in March 2023 up 7.75% from Rs. 438.28 crore in March 2022.

    Colgate EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.90 in March 2022.

    Colgate shares closed at 1,627.70 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 3.98% over the last 12 months.

    Colgate Palmolive (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,341.691,281.211,293.35
    Other Operating Income8.9410.067.92
    Total Income From Operations1,350.631,291.271,301.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.02369.37366.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods70.4675.7662.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.01-4.412.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.8298.9184.90
    Depreciation43.1143.6743.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses142.90169.93146.79
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.52220.26208.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax408.79317.78385.61
    Other Income20.3510.418.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.14328.19394.47
    Interest1.081.261.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax428.06326.93393.12
    Exceptional Items-1.87----
    P/L Before Tax426.19326.93393.12
    Tax109.9783.6969.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities316.22243.24323.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period316.22243.24323.57
    Equity Share Capital27.2027.2027.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.638.9411.90
    Diluted EPS11.638.9411.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.638.9411.90
    Diluted EPS11.638.9411.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

