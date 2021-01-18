Coal India Q3 PAT seen up 3.3% YoY to Rs. 4,052 cr: ICICI Direct

coal_india_83427652

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at Rs. 4,052 crore up 3.3% year-on-year (up 37.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 24,625 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,415 crore.

