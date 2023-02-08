English
    CNI Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 185.6% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CNI Research are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2022 up 185.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    CNI Research
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.043.401.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.043.401.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.903.240.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.110.14
    Other Income0.470.120.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.230.42
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.560.230.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.560.230.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.560.230.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.560.230.42
    Equity Share Capital11.4811.4811.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.04
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited