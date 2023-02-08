CNI Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 185.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2022 up 185.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

CNI Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.67 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.27% returns over the last 6 months and 17.11% over the last 12 months.