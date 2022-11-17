CMI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 89.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2022 down 89.26% from Rs. 22.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 up 90.11% from Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 168.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

CMI shares closed at 22.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -47.42% over the last 12 months.