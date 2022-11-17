English
    CMI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 89.26% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2022 down 89.26% from Rs. 22.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 up 90.11% from Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 168.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    CMI shares closed at 22.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -47.42% over the last 12 months.

    CMI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.397.5822.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.397.5822.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.555.8316.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.062.032.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.871.68
    Depreciation2.292.352.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.791.402.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.66-4.90-3.34
    Other Income0.100.320.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.55-4.58-3.07
    Interest10.4410.8911.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.99-15.48-14.74
    Exceptional Items3.73-0.27-72.61
    P/L Before Tax-10.26-15.75-87.35
    Tax-2.87-3.83-12.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.38-11.92-74.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.38-11.92-74.67
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-7.44-46.59
    Diluted EPS-4.61-7.44-46.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.61-7.44-46.59
    Diluted EPS-4.61-7.44-46.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm