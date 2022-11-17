CMI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 89.26% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2022 down 89.26% from Rs. 22.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 up 90.11% from Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 168.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
CMI shares closed at 22.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -47.42% over the last 12 months.
|CMI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.39
|7.58
|22.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.39
|7.58
|22.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|5.83
|16.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.06
|2.03
|2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.87
|1.68
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.35
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|1.40
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|-4.90
|-3.34
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.32
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|-4.58
|-3.07
|Interest
|10.44
|10.89
|11.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.99
|-15.48
|-14.74
|Exceptional Items
|3.73
|-0.27
|-72.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.26
|-15.75
|-87.35
|Tax
|-2.87
|-3.83
|-12.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.38
|-11.92
|-74.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.38
|-11.92
|-74.67
|Equity Share Capital
|16.03
|16.03
|16.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-7.44
|-46.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-7.44
|-46.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.61
|-7.44
|-46.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.61
|-7.44
|-46.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited