Citizen Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 404.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 404.4% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 844.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Citizen Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Citizen Info shares closed at 30.70 on October 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.44% returns over the last 6 months and 360.96% over the last 12 months.