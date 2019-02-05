Cimmco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 91.86 crore, up 451.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.86 crore in December 2018 up 451.5% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 112.87% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2018 up 4642.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Cimmco EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2017.

Cimmco shares closed at 33.95 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.52% returns over the last 6 months and -66.44% over the last 12 months.