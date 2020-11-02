Cholamandalam Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,436.40 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,436.40 crore in September 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 2,196.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 431.91 crore in September 2020 up 40.7% from Rs. 306.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,791.63 crore in September 2020 up 3.77% from Rs. 1,726.46 crore in September 2019.

Cholamandalam EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 273.25 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 92.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.