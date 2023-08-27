China developer Evergrande posts new losses for first half of the year

Heavily indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande Group on Sunday posted losses for the first half of the year, adding to its financial woes.
The developer's January-June losses were 33 billion yuan ($4.53 billion), compared to 66.4 billion yuan lost in the same period last year, according to a statement published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.
