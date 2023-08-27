English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    China developer Evergrande posts new losses for first half of the year

    The developer's January-June losses were 33 billion yuan ($4.53 billion)

    AFP
    August 27, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
    Evergrande Group

    Evergrande Group

    Heavily indebted Chinese property giant Evergrande Group on Sunday posted losses for the first half of the year, adding to its financial woes.

    The developer's January-June losses were 33 billion yuan ($4.53 billion), compared to 66.4 billion yuan lost in the same period last year, according to a statement published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.

    AFP
    Tags: #China #Evergrande #Results
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 08:51 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!