Chambal Fert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,589.28 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,589.28 3,598.67 7,291.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,589.28 3,598.67 7,291.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,682.28 1,632.97 2,057.22 Purchase of Traded Goods 2,890.95 865.28 2,670.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -937.34 -289.54 479.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 53.98 48.50 44.14 Depreciation 77.16 75.92 76.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,265.89 1,229.42 1,446.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 556.36 36.12 517.74 Other Income 144.97 41.08 106.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 701.33 77.20 624.07 Interest 54.83 66.89 48.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 646.50 10.31 575.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 646.50 10.31 575.96 Tax 177.17 -87.61 169.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 469.33 97.92 406.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 469.33 97.92 406.48 Equity Share Capital 416.21 416.21 416.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 2.35 9.77 Diluted EPS 11.28 2.35 9.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 2.35 9.77 Diluted EPS 11.28 2.35 9.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited