Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.61 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.61 crore in March 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 223.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021 up 4.03% from Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2021 up 5.36% from Rs. 30.77 crore in March 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 129.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)