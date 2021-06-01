MARKET NEWS

Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.61 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.61 crore in March 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 223.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2021 up 4.03% from Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2021 up 5.36% from Rs. 30.77 crore in March 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 129.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

Chaman Lal Setia Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations225.61194.79223.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations225.61194.79223.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.2516.5820.36
Purchase of Traded Goods104.24206.96130.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.93-105.552.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.782.953.40
Depreciation1.691.331.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.5146.3635.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2026.1528.82
Other Income1.531.430.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7327.5829.01
Interest2.081.461.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6526.1227.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.6526.1227.50
Tax7.266.576.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.3819.5520.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.3819.5520.56
Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.133.783.98
Diluted EPS4.133.783.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.133.783.98
Diluted EPS4.133.783.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Chaman Lal Seti #Chaman Lal Setia Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:11 pm

