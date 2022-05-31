Cerebra Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.57 crore, up 274.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.57 crore in March 2022 up 274.21% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022 up 301.71% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2022 up 2149.21% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Cerebra Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Cerebra Int shares closed at 63.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.42% over the last 12 months.