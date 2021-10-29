MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Cera Sanitary Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 403.25 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

October 29, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cera Sanitaryware are:

Net Sales at Rs 403.25 crore in September 2021 up 24.42% from Rs. 324.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021 up 74.85% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2021 up 52.94% from Rs. 45.47 crore in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 33.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.93 in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,347.75 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.17% returns over the last 6 months and 100.37% over the last 12 months.

Cera Sanitaryware
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations403.25228.21324.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations403.25228.21324.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials59.8743.9033.78
Purchase of Traded Goods137.8386.22100.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.60-36.5530.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.0844.6137.43
Depreciation9.258.879.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses104.4669.2081.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3611.9631.12
Other Income7.936.554.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.2918.5135.57
Interest1.982.132.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.3216.3833.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.3216.3833.27
Tax14.324.8310.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.9911.5523.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.9911.5523.22
Minority Interest-0.960.651.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.01-0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.0412.2124.62
Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.109.3918.93
Diluted EPS33.109.3918.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.109.3918.93
Diluted EPS33.109.3918.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Cera Sanitary #Cera Sanitaryware #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 29, 2021 02:22 pm

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

