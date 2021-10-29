Cera Sanitary Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 403.25 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.25 crore in September 2021 up 24.42% from Rs. 324.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.04 crore in September 2021 up 74.85% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in September 2021 up 52.94% from Rs. 45.47 crore in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary EPS has increased to Rs. 33.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.93 in September 2020.

Cera Sanitary shares closed at 5,347.75 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.17% returns over the last 6 months and 100.37% over the last 12 months.