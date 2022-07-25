Century Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.90 crore, up 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.90 crore in June 2022 up 41.32% from Rs. 841.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2022 up 114.4% from Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.42 crore in June 2022 up 22.5% from Rs. 117.08 crore in June 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2021.

Century shares closed at 813.70 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.