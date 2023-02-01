English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Century Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.97% from Rs. 104.92 crore in December 2021.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,149.941,210.781,064.75
    Other Operating Income18.7421.75--
    Total Income From Operations1,168.681,232.531,064.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials708.85652.30608.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.633.2841.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.400.83-27.35
    Power & Fuel158.24191.92--
    Employees Cost89.9787.9885.01
    Depreciation57.0356.9058.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.37116.55256.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.99122.7741.26
    Other Income4.299.584.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.28132.3545.99
    Interest12.7615.4912.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.52116.8633.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.52116.8633.62
    Tax14.4545.8821.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0770.9812.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0770.9812.11
    Minority Interest1.951.611.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.30-1.010.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.7271.5814.15
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.786.411.27
    Diluted EPS0.786.411.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.786.361.27
    Diluted EPS0.786.411.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited