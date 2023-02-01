Century Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.97% from Rs. 104.92 crore in December 2021.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

