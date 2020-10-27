Ceat Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,978.47 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,978.47 crore in September 2020 up 16.96% from Rs. 1,691.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.86 crore in September 2020 up 313.51% from Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.23 crore in September 2020 up 69.64% from Rs. 174.62 crore in September 2019.

Ceat EPS has increased to Rs. 44.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.87 in September 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 1,128.60 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 42.54% returns over the last 6 months and 18.06% over the last 12 months.