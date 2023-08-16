English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Catvision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 88.23% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Catvision shares closed at 12.40 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.66% over the last 12 months.

    Catvision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.125.614.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.125.614.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.132.461.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.091.431.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.19-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.951.040.92
    Depreciation0.180.220.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.820.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.17-0.20
    Other Income0.080.120.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.05-0.15
    Interest0.010.060.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.21-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.21-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.21-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.21-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Catvision #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!