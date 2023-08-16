Catvision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 88.23% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Catvision shares closed at 12.40 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.66% over the last 12 months.