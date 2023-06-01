English
    Catvision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 11.08% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 127.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Catvision shares closed at 12.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.

    Catvision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.615.565.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.615.565.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.462.532.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.431.331.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.14-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.941.13
    Depreciation0.220.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.620.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.07-0.53
    Other Income0.120.230.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.300.07
    Interest0.060.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.18-0.05
    Exceptional Items---0.47--
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.29-0.05
    Tax0.00---0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.29-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.29-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.11-0.13-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.22-0.42-0.10
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.78-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.78-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.78-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.78-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am