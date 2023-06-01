Catvision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 11.08% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 127.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Catvision shares closed at 12.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.
|Catvision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.61
|5.56
|5.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.61
|5.56
|5.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.46
|2.53
|2.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.43
|1.33
|1.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.94
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.62
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.07
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.23
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.30
|0.07
|Interest
|0.06
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.18
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.29
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.29
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.29
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|-0.42
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.78
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.78
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.78
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.78
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited