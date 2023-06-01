Catvision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 11.08% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 127.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Catvision shares closed at 12.71 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.