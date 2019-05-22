CARE Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, down 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in March 2019 down 10.09% from Rs. 99.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.45 crore in March 2019 up 233729.49% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.75 crore in March 2019 down 13.13% from Rs. 67.63 crore in March 2018.

CARE EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.27 in March 2018.

CARE shares closed at 980.45 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.15% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.