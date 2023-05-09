Carborundum Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 641.63 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.6% from Rs. 585.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.07 crore in March 2023 up 84.25% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.75 crore in March 2023 up 34.19% from Rs. 107.87 crore in March 2022.

Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2022.

Carborundum shares closed at 1,112.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.89% over the last 12 months.