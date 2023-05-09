English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Carborundum Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 641.63 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 641.63 crore in March 2023 up 9.6% from Rs. 585.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.07 crore in March 2023 up 84.25% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.75 crore in March 2023 up 34.19% from Rs. 107.87 crore in March 2022.

    Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2022.

    Carborundum shares closed at 1,112.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.89% over the last 12 months.

    Carborundum Universal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations628.28634.20579.71
    Other Operating Income13.359.045.72
    Total Income From Operations641.63643.24585.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.23245.56239.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.1620.0625.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.119.11-22.03
    Power & Fuel59.8355.3446.78
    Employees Cost51.1263.3845.89
    Depreciation23.3017.1716.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.73135.57157.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.1597.0575.75
    Other Income8.305.6616.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.45102.7191.79
    Interest4.324.770.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.1397.9490.90
    Exceptional Items24.92----
    P/L Before Tax142.0597.9490.90
    Tax27.9825.6528.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.0772.2961.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.0772.2961.91
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9918.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.013.813.26
    Diluted EPS5.993.803.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.013.813.26
    Diluted EPS5.993.803.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm