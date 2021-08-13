MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 8500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated August 06, 2021.

Broker Research
August 13, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech mentioned key elements of its growth strategy in the FY21 annual report: 1) focus on cost optimization and efficiency improvements; 2) low-cost expansion largely through the brownfield route; 3) enhance balance sheet strength and return ratios. In terms of cost optimization and de-risking efforts, we estimate sustainable cost savings of Rs90-100/ton by FY24E from the growing share of green power, improving blended ratio, lower lead distance, and better operating leverage. Ultratech would be adding ~20mt capacities in a staggered way by FY23E at capex of Rs65bn (<US$60/ton, 75% brownfield). The proposed expansion will help to gain market share (140bps to 23% by FY23E), and boost profitability and return ratios. With strong FCF generation of Rs82bn p.a. over FY22-24E, we expect Ultratech to become net cash positive by FY23E. Capital is likely to be allocated for growth opportunities and the surplus would be paid as dividends.



Outlook


We have a Buy rating on the stock with a DCF-based TP of Rs8,500 (Sep'22E), implying a 15x forward EV/EBITDA (vs. current multiple of 16x).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:25 pm

