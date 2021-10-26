MARKET NEWS

Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 682: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 682 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


TVSL’s 2QFY22 EBITDA margin at 10% (+70bps YoY) surprised positively, as the company was able to deliver highest ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA amidst challenging demand environment (subdued festive season) and rising commodity cost pressures. The growth was driven by premiumisation, higher exports and price hikes. TVSL’s product pipeline also remains strong with Ntorq, Jupiter125, Apache, Raider etc. gaining traction. Earlier, the management had announced Rs10bn investment towards development of EV product portfolio and incrementally a new subsidiary will be created for EV focused products and technologies.


Outlook 


Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs 682, at 23x on Jun-23E EPS and Rs 56 for TVS Credit. TVS remains our preferred pick in the 2W space. We marginally cut our estimates by ~2% over FY23-24 to factor in challenging demand environment.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motors
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:37 am

