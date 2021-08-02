MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1375: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1375 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
August 02, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indusind Bank


Despite lower margins, higher opex and elevated provisions, IIB reported an in-line PAT of Rs10.2bn (up 99% yoy), mainly due to healthy fee growth. GNPA formation (up 21bps qoq to 2.9%) was largely in line with larger peers, while restructuring was below management’s guidance (up 60bps qoq to 2.7%). As per management, the bulk of the retail/SME stress formation from the second Covid wave is behind, and normalization should start from H2. The bank carries a healthy Covid contingent provision of Rs20bn (incl. Rs12bn for restructuring)/1% of loans. Its specific provision stands at Rs1.5bn toward the risky telecom exposure (Vodafone: Rs34bn). Deposit growth (26% yoy) far outpaced credit growth (6% yoy), hurting margins in Q1. However, steady retailization of assets (55% vs. 52%)/liabilities (50% vs. 37%) and credit growth acceleration with a better grip on asset quality should drive NIMs up. This, coupled with moderating LLP, should increase RoA/RoE to 1.7-1.9%/15-16% over FY23-24E.



Outlook


We believe a resurgent IndusInd with a better liability profile, higher retail orientation, and risk-guards in place should deliver sustainably higher return ratios, providing a good turnaround story to play on. Retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1,375 (2x Jun’23E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:51 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.