Butterfly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore, up 75.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore in June 2022 up 75.57% from Rs. 144.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022 up 1292.13% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2022 up 216.87% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,590.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.76% over the last 12 months.