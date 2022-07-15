English
    Butterfly Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore, up 75.57% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.50 crore in June 2022 up 75.57% from Rs. 144.38 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022 up 1292.13% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2022 up 216.87% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

    Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

    Butterfly shares closed at 1,590.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.76% over the last 12 months.

    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.50199.31144.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.50199.31144.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.9178.7966.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.3835.0723.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.8025.75-3.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.7127.0920.50
    Depreciation3.883.273.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.5349.9629.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.87-20.634.05
    Other Income0.360.650.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.23-19.994.45
    Interest1.873.273.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.36-23.251.40
    Exceptional Items---6.60--
    P/L Before Tax20.36-29.861.40
    Tax7.12-10.480.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.24-19.380.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.24-19.380.95
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.40-10.840.53
    Diluted EPS7.40-10.840.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.40-10.840.53
    Diluted EPS7.40-10.840.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
