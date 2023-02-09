Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 35.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 down 285.44% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2021.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.87 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.