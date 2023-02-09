English
    Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 35.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 down 285.44% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2021.

    Burnpur Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9333.0335.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9333.0335.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5925.0939.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.850.862.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.661.56
    Depreciation2.762.772.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.754.6524.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.98-2.00-35.52
    Other Income0.140.0046.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.84-1.9911.17
    Interest18.7818.1016.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.62-20.09-5.09
    Exceptional Items---0.01-0.01
    P/L Before Tax-20.62-20.10-5.09
    Tax0.150.150.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.77-20.25-5.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.77-20.25-5.39
    Equity Share Capital86.1286.1286.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.41-2.35-0.63
    Diluted EPS-2.41-2.35-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.41-2.35-0.63
    Diluted EPS-2.41-2.35-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited