Budge Budge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Budge Budge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore in March 2020 up 7.91% from Rs. 49.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 388.99% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 down 955.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
|Budge Budge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.77
|58.61
|49.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.77
|58.61
|49.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.06
|39.33
|34.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|-0.74
|-2.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.97
|12.05
|10.44
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.21
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.02
|7.23
|8.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.11
|-0.47
|-2.17
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.57
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|1.09
|-1.11
|Interest
|1.14
|1.14
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-0.05
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|-0.05
|-2.65
|Tax
|0.90
|-0.12
|-1.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.03
|0.07
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.03
|0.07
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.38
|6.38
|6.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|0.11
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|0.11
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|0.11
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|0.11
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am