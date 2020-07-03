Budge Budge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore in March 2020 up 7.91% from Rs. 49.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 388.99% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 down 955.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Budge Budge shares closed at 10.00 on November 18, 2014 (BSE)