    Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore in December 2022 down 19.49% from Rs. 19.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 40.53% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.

    Brooks Labs shares closed at 99.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and 7.56% over the last 12 months.

    Brooks Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3018.0819.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3018.0819.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8421.1715.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.630.860.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-7.29-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.145.224.99
    Depreciation2.332.281.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.217.355.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.88-11.51-8.26
    Other Income0.090.140.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.79-11.37-7.90
    Interest0.750.630.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.54-12.00-8.64
    Exceptional Items0.36----
    P/L Before Tax-11.18-12.00-8.64
    Tax-1.70-3.85-1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.49-8.14-7.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.49-8.14-7.40
    Minority Interest--3.19--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.27--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.48-4.68-7.40
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-3.19-3.14
    Diluted EPS-2.03-3.19-3.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.03-3.19-3.14
    Diluted EPS-2.03-3.19-3.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

