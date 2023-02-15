Bright Brothers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore, down 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.84% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 366.08% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 150.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.