    Bright Brothers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore, down 23.84% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.84% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 366.08% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

    Bright Brothers shares closed at 150.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.

    Bright Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6052.3355.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6052.3355.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2738.2538.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.980.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.02-1.71-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.826.224.81
    Depreciation1.391.411.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.758.248.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.10-1.051.64
    Other Income0.340.620.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.77-0.431.90
    Interest0.930.851.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.70-1.280.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.70-1.280.87
    Tax-0.67-0.310.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.03-0.970.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.03-0.970.76
    Equity Share Capital5.685.685.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.57-1.711.34
    Diluted EPS-3.57-1.711.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.57-1.711.34
    Diluted EPS-3.57-1.711.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
