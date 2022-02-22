English
    Brahma Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.88 crore, up 96.67% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brahmaputra Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.88 crore in December 2021 up 96.67% from Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021 down 5.46% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021 up 418.39% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

    Brahma Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2020.

    Brahma Infra shares closed at 33.15 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.19% returns over the last 6 months and 107.84% over the last 12 months.

    Brahmaputra Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.8829.5925.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.8829.5925.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1811.6616.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.318.62-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.861.02
    Depreciation0.510.570.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.492.988.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.624.90-0.38
    Other Income1.421.861.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.056.761.43
    Interest9.982.849.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.073.92-8.25
    Exceptional Items3.24-3.4112.03
    P/L Before Tax4.310.523.79
    Tax0.15-0.07-0.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.160.594.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.160.594.40
    Equity Share Capital29.0229.0229.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.201.52
    Diluted EPS1.440.201.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.201.52
    Diluted EPS1.440.201.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Brahma Infra #Brahmaputra Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 09:00 am

