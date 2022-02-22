Brahma Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.88 crore, up 96.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.88 crore in December 2021 up 96.67% from Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021 down 5.46% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021 up 418.39% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

Brahma Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2020.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 33.15 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.19% returns over the last 6 months and 107.84% over the last 12 months.