Bodal Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.31 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.31 crore in June 2022 up 10.72% from Rs. 386.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in June 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 30.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.59 crore in June 2022 down 11.72% from Rs. 53.91 crore in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 96.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.