    BLS Internation Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore, up 40.56% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore in June 2023 up 40.56% from Rs. 272.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2023 up 126.14% from Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.08 crore in June 2023 up 146.97% from Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022.

    BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

    BLS Internation shares closed at 250.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 113.73% over the last 12 months.

    BLS International Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.49448.63272.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.49448.63272.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.5840.5427.77
    Depreciation6.367.992.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.86341.56213.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6958.5428.89
    Other Income7.027.003.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7265.5432.65
    Interest0.280.380.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.4465.1632.41
    Exceptional Items--22.00--
    P/L Before Tax80.4487.1632.41
    Tax9.4510.431.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.9976.7330.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.9976.7330.70
    Minority Interest-2.08-7.52-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.9169.2130.47
    Equity Share Capital41.0841.0620.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.691.49
    Diluted EPS1.681.691.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.691.49
    Diluted EPS1.681.691.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

