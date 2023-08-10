BLS Internation Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore, up 40.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore in June 2023 up 40.56% from Rs. 272.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2023 up 126.14% from Rs. 30.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.08 crore in June 2023 up 146.97% from Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2022.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

BLS Internation shares closed at 250.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 113.73% over the last 12 months.