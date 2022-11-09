BLS Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 2.81 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.70% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.