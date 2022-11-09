English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLS Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    BLS Infotech shares closed at 2.81 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.70% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    BLS Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.01--0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.01--0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.04-0.04
    Other Income0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.00
    Equity Share Capital43.7743.7743.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS------
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS------
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BLS Infotech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am