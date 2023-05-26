BLS Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 26.79% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 1.96 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.84% returns over the last 6 months and -67.11% over the last 12 months.