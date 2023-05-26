English
    BLS Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 26.79% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 26.79% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    BLS Infotech shares closed at 1.96 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.84% returns over the last 6 months and -67.11% over the last 12 months.

    BLS Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.010.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.010.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.12
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.04-0.15
    Other Income0.020.050.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.01
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.00
    Equity Share Capital43.7743.7743.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

