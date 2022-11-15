BITS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

BITS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.