Bisil Plast Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2020 down 14.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 70.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019.

Bisil Plast shares closed at 0.22 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)